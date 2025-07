IOC achieved for warehousing Virginia-class SUBCAL at FLC Jacksonville

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville, NAVSUP Business Systems Center, and Naval Sea Systems Command achieved Initial Operational Capability for warehousing the Virginia Class Submarine Coordinated Allowance List (SUBCAL), June 27, 2025, at Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Mississippi. Initial Level One inventory is in place, ready to support the fleet.