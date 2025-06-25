Detachment 1, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron Change of Command Ceremony at NSA Souda Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 24, 2025) Col. John Isacco, left, 55th Operations Group commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Peter Barrett, incoming Detachment 1, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron, commander, during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, on June 24, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)