    Detachment 1, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron Change of Command Ceremony at NSA Souda Bay [Image 2 of 4]

    Detachment 1, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron Change of Command Ceremony at NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    06.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 24, 2025) Col. John Isacco, left, 55th Operations Group commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Peter Barrett, incoming Detachment 1, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron, commander, during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, on June 24, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Detachment 1, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron Change of Command Ceremony at NSA Souda Bay [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

