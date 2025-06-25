250623-N-VM650-1309 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (June 23, 2025) U.S. Sailors conduct visit, board, search and seizure training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 04:34
|Photo ID:
|9141829
|VIRIN:
|250623-N-VM650-1309
|Resolution:
|3360x2240
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Wayne E. Meyer conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Charles J Scudella III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.