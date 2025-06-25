18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michelle E. Updike, incoming Commander of 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, passes the Regimental Colors during the 18th CSSB Change of Command ceremony at 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr parade field, Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 12, 2025. Lt. Col. Nicholas R. Gauvin relinquished command of 18th CSSB to Lt. Col. Michelle E. Updike. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Tomas J. Arce)