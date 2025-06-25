Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command [Image 18 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Tomas Arce 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michelle E. Updike, incoming Commander of 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, passes the Regimental Colors during the 18th CSSB Change of Command ceremony at 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr parade field, Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 12, 2025. Lt. Col. Nicholas R. Gauvin relinquished command of 18th CSSB to Lt. Col. Michelle E. Updike. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Tomas J. Arce)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 04:06
    Photo ID: 9141804
    VIRIN: 250612-A-SD508-1181
    Resolution: 5504x7577
    Size: 21.45 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command [Image 18 of 18], by PFC Tomas Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command
    18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command
    18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command
    18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command
    18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command
    18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command
    18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command
    18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command
    18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command
    18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command
    18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command
    18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command
    18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command
    18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command
    18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command
    18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command
    18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command
    18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    21TSC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download