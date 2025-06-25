U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michelle E. Updike, incoming Commander of 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, passes the Regimental Colors during the 18th CSSB Change of Command ceremony at 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr parade field, Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 12, 2025. Lt. Col. Nicholas R. Gauvin relinquished command of 18th CSSB to Lt. Col. Michelle E. Updike. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Tomas J. Arce)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 04:06
|Photo ID:
|9141804
|VIRIN:
|250612-A-SD508-1181
|Resolution:
|5504x7577
|Size:
|21.45 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Command [Image 18 of 18], by PFC Tomas Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.