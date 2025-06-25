Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Commemorative Area scenes 2025 [Image 42 of 52]

    Fort McCoy Commemorative Area scenes 2025

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A scene of Equipment Park is shown June 23, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Equipment Park is inside the installation’s historic Commemorative Area. The Equipment Park is an outdoor display of historic and present-day equipment representative of the types used on the installation. The design of the park allows for display of 70 pieces of equipment, ranging from helicopters and howitzers to trucks and trailers. The Commemorative Area also consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 01:33
    Photo ID: 9141641
    VIRIN: 250623-A-OK556-8335
    Resolution: 3422x2029
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Commemorative Area scenes 2025 [Image 52 of 52], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Army history
    historical artifacts
    Fort McCoy Commemorative Area
    Wisconsin

