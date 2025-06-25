USS Tripoli Pipes Officer Ashore

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Eddie Park, the commanding officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), right, salutes Cmdr. Howard A. Milligan, the ship’s supply officer, during his piping ashore June 26, 2025. Tripoli is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)