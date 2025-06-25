Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Armor Basic Officer Leader Course Gunnery Training [Image 10 of 10]

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    Students with the Armor Basic Officer Leader Course assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 16th Cavalry Regiment conduct tank gunnery training at the Digital Multi-Purpose Range Complex June 12, 2025 on Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army photos by Capt. Stephanie Snyder)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 15:50
    Photo ID: 9140754
    VIRIN: 250612-A-XP141-3835
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
