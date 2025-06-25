Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WVNG AITEC’s USCG PSRA Supports First-Ever Maritime Infrastructure Training with U.S. Coast Guard

    CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Photo by Erica Bodker 

    Joint Force Headquarters - West Virginia National Guard

    April 11, 2025, marked a milestone for the West Virginia National Guard’s Army Interagency Training and Education Center U.S. Coast Guard Port Security and Resiliency Assessment Team joined the U.S. Army Reserve Civil Affairs unit based out of Syracuse, New York to provide Soldiers with foundational maritime security knowledge, familiarization with port infrastructure, and assessment methodology, all essential for future mission success in coastal environments.

