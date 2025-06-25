WVNG AITEC’s USCG PSRA Supports First-Ever Maritime Infrastructure Training with U.S. Coast Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

April 11, 2025, marked a milestone for the West Virginia National Guard’s Army Interagency Training and Education Center U.S. Coast Guard Port Security and Resiliency Assessment Team joined the U.S. Army Reserve Civil Affairs unit based out of Syracuse, New York to provide Soldiers with foundational maritime security knowledge, familiarization with port infrastructure, and assessment methodology, all essential for future mission success in coastal environments.