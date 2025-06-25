10th Mountain Division documentary premieres at Fort Drum during Mountainfest Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

10th Mountain Division Soldiers trek through the snow dragging an Ahkio sled at Division Hill during the D-Series XXIV winter Challenge on Fort Drum, NY. Jan. 19, 2024. Soldiers participating in D-Series had their mental and physical fortitude pushed to the limits by adapting and overcoming challenges such as qualifications for multiple critical weapons systems under simulated stress, and several hands-on tests validating knowledge over essential Alpine survival skills and unit history. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro.)