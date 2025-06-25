Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division documentary premieres at Fort Drum during Mountainfest Week [Image 5 of 5]

    10th Mountain Division documentary premieres at Fort Drum during Mountainfest Week

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2025

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    10th Mountain Division Soldiers trek through the snow dragging an Ahkio sled at Division Hill during the D-Series XXIV winter Challenge on Fort Drum, NY. Jan. 19, 2024. Soldiers participating in D-Series had their mental and physical fortitude pushed to the limits by adapting and overcoming challenges such as qualifications for multiple critical weapons systems under simulated stress, and several hands-on tests validating knowledge over essential Alpine survival skills and unit history. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro.)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 07:49
    Photo ID: 9139563
    VIRIN: 250119-O-XX986-8039
    Resolution: 6144x3605
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    This work, 10th Mountain Division documentary premieres at Fort Drum during Mountainfest Week [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Drum, 10th Mountain Division, Mountainfest, IMCOM, AMC, FORSCOM

