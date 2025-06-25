Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2025 Concludes Mission Stop in Nuku’Alofa, Tonga, June 27, 2025 [Image 8 of 8]

    Pacific Partnership 2025 Concludes Mission Stop in Nuku’Alofa, Tonga, June 27, 2025

    NUKU'ALOFA, TONGA

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    NUKU’ALOFA, Tonga (June 27, 2025) U.S. Navy Capt. Mark B. Stefanik, mission commander of Pacific Partnership 2025 (PP-25), provides remarks during a closing ceremony at the Tanoa International Dateline Hotel as part of PP-25 in Nuku’Alofa, Tonga, June 27, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)

