USS Ohio (SSGN 726) pulls into Guam

NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 23, 2025) – The guided-missile submarine USS Ohio (SSGN 726) transits Apra Harbor, Naval Base Guam, June 23, 2025. Ohio, homeported in Bangor, Washington, and assigned to Submarine Squadron 19, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva)