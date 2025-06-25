Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ohio (SSGN 726) pulls into Guam [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Ohio (SSGN 726) pulls into Guam

    GUAM

    06.23.2025

    Photo by Lt. James Caliva 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 23, 2025) – The guided-missile submarine USS Ohio (SSGN 726) transits Apra Harbor, Naval Base Guam, June 23, 2025. Ohio, homeported in Bangor, Washington, and assigned to Submarine Squadron 19, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva)

