    Ready. Set… Radio Check: Koa Moana Marines Restore Communication Within Palau [Image 5 of 6]

    Ready. Set… Radio Check: Koa Moana Marines Restore Communication Within Palau

    PALAU

    06.25.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Desiree Ruiz 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Mateo Lopez, a transmissions chief with Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, conducts a radio check to restore communication between islands on Angaur, Palau, June 25, 2025. Koa Moana 25 is an annual partnership in the Indo-Pacific region that strengthens established relationships, bolsters theater security cooperation, and enhances the resilience of our allies and partners through community outreach, medical and civic assistance, infrastructure improvement projects, and key leader exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Desiree Ruiz)

