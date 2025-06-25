Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CP25 Panama MedSite [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CP25 Panama MedSite

    COLON, PANAMA

    06.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rylin Paul 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250628-N-MA550-1015
    COLÓN, Panama (June 28, 2025) Aviation Boatswains Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Derek Torrespelet, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH-20), waits to translate for Navy medical staff and Panamanian civilians at a medical site in Colón, Panama during Continuing Promise 2025, June 28, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.29.2025 17:26
    Photo ID: 9138597
    VIRIN: 250628-N-MA550-1015
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: COLON, PA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CP25 Panama MedSite [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Rylin Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CP25 Panama MedSite
    CP25 Panama MedSite
    CP25 Panama MedSite
    CP25 Panama MedSite
    CP25 Panama MedSite
    CP25 Panama MedSite
    CP25 Panama MedSite

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    CP25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download