U.S. Navy and Panamanian first responders train on Stop the Bleed techniques

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Continuing Promise 2025 cap and tourniquet sit after a Stop the Bleed training during Continuing Promise 2025, in Panama City, Panama, June 26, 2025. The event fosters mutual learning, strengthening international medical partnerships. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)