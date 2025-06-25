Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Iwo Jima Sailors Conduct Maintenance [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Iwo Jima Sailors Conduct Maintenance

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Tyler Miller  

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 26, 2025) U.S. Marine Cpl. Dylan Wacker, from Marietta, Georgia, assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), removes wire binding on a light armored vehicle for electronic warfare (LAV-EW) in the hanger bay of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 22nd MEU are underway executing Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), which tests the amphibious ready group’s ability to deliver combat power wherever the nation’s leadership requires, and is informed by U.S. Navy Fleet Commander requirements and assessment of ongoing operations around the globe. COMPTUEX is the Department of the Navy’s commitment to deliver highly capable, integrated naval forces to promote our nation’s prosperity and security, deter aggression and provide tailorable options to our nation’s leaders. COMPTUEX also allows the Navy to assess all aspects of prior readiness generation activities, which provides leaders information needed for process and resource allocation decisions for future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.28.2025 17:21
    Photo ID: 9138191
    VIRIN: 250626-N-MY760-1022
    Resolution: 3888x2592
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Hometown: MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Iwo Jima Sailors Conduct Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Joseph Tyler Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Iwo Jima Sailors Conduct Maintenance
    USS Iwo Jima Sailors Conduct Maintenance
    USS Iwo Jima Sailors Conduct Maintenance
    USS Iwo Jima Sailors Conduct Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COMPTUEX
    Maintenance
    USS Iwo Jima
    Iwo Jima ARG
    CPR8

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download