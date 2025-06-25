Superior Performance: Supporting Hurricane Helene Response

On her last day of deployment, Halie Strobel was recognized for superior performance, selfless service, and sacrifice in support of emergency operations within the Wilmington District during the multi-agency response to Hurricane Helene with a certificate and a coin, Asheville, North Carolina, June 28, 2025. Her commitment played a vital role in protecting lives and property during one of the most critical disaster responses in western North Carolina.
