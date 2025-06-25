HONOLULU, HAWAII (June 21, 2025) - Musician 2nd Class Brenton Mitchell, vocalist for the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band, sings at the 37th annual Joint Forces Concert at the Hale Koa Great Lawn. (U.S. Navy photo by Gas Turbine System Technician Mechanical 2nd Class Hunter Beck/Released).
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2025 22:07
|Photo ID:
|9137801
|VIRIN:
|250621-N-XE085-1093
|Resolution:
|2000x3000
|Size:
|684.93 KB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MU2 Brenton Mitchell performs at the 37th annual Joint Forces Concert [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.