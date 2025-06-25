MU2 Brenton Mitchell performs at the 37th annual Joint Forces Concert

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HONOLULU, HAWAII (June 21, 2025) - Musician 2nd Class Brenton Mitchell, vocalist for the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band, sings at the 37th annual Joint Forces Concert at the Hale Koa Great Lawn. (U.S. Navy photo by Gas Turbine System Technician Mechanical 2nd Class Hunter Beck/Released).