    MU2 Brenton Mitchell performs at the 37th annual Joint Forces Concert [Image 6 of 6]

    MU2 Brenton Mitchell performs at the 37th annual Joint Forces Concert

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    HONOLULU, HAWAII (June 21, 2025) - Musician 2nd Class Brenton Mitchell, vocalist for the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band, sings at the 37th annual Joint Forces Concert at the Hale Koa Great Lawn. (U.S. Navy photo by Gas Turbine System Technician Mechanical 2nd Class Hunter Beck/Released).

    Date Taken: 06.21.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 22:07
    Photo ID: 9137801
    VIRIN: 250621-N-XE085-1093
    Resolution: 2000x3000
    Size: 684.93 KB
    Location: HAWAII, US
