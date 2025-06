Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle (WIX-327) sails into the San Francisco Bay, June 25, 2025. The Eagle is a three-masted barque with more than 22,300 square feet of sail and six miles of rigging. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joel LaVallee)