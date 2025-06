Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Douglas Schofield, commander of the Seventh Coast Guard District, Capt. Eric Smith, the former commander of Air Station Miami, Capt. Aaron Ortenzio, commander of Air Station Miami, render a salute during a change of command ceremony at Coast Guard Air Station Miami, June 27, 2025. During the ceremony Schofield relieved Smith as the commander of Air Station Miami. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Auxiliarist Joey Feldman)