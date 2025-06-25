Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs and Senior Advisor Sean Parnell delivers recorded remarks at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., June 27, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2025 13:02
|Photo ID:
|9136488
|VIRIN:
|250626-D-PM193-2026
|Resolution:
|7247x4831
|Size:
|3.99 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SITREP Recording [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.