BM2 Miguel Albarran Frocking Ceremony onboard NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 10, 2025) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Miguel Albarran is frocked by Chief Boatswain’s Mate Marco Negron, both assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, during a ceremony onboard NSA Souda Bay, Greece, on June 10, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)