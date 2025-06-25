USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Arrives in Diego Garcia for a Brief Stop for Fuel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Dylan Warford, from Riverview, Florida, left, and Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Seaman Konnor Olson, from Sebewaing, Michigan, middle, heave a mooring line on the fo’c’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) during a sea-and-anchor evolution while pulling into U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, June 26. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)