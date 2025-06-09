Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SD, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 17 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SD, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine conduct a press briefing at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., June 22, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2025
    Date Posted: 06.22.2025 09:28
    Photo ID: 9125994
    VIRIN: 250622-D-PM193-1689
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.22 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SD, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing
    SD, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing
    SD, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing
    SD, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing
    SD, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing
    SD, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing
    SD, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing
    SD, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing
    SD, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing
    SD, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing
    SD, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing
    SD, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing
    SD, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing
    SD, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing
    SD, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing
    SD, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing
    SD, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CJCS
    SECDEF
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Caine
    SECDEFHegseth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download