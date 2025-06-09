354th CONS and CPTS hold CCOS Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Air Force Airman 1st Class Zachary Meier, 354th Contracting Squadron contracting officer, gives a brief during a Contingency Contracting Officer Training at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 18, 2025. The CCO training is an annual exercise that helps contracting and finance Airmen better understand their roles and duties in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)