    US Navy Band Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 8 of 8]

    US Navy Band Reenlistment Ceremony

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amelia Merriman 

    U.S. Navy Band

    The United States Navy Band's Commanding Officer Captain Robert “Seph” Coats from Carmichael California leads a reenlistment ceremony for eight sailors in the US Navy Band’s historic Sail Loft. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Amelia Merriman)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 16:20
    Photo ID: 9125198
    VIRIN: 250618-N-AB123-1008
    Resolution: 2048x1367
    Size: 580.55 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Navy Band Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Amelia Merriman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

