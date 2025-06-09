The United States Navy Band's Commanding Officer Captain Robert “Seph” Coats from Carmichael California leads a reenlistment ceremony for eight sailors in the US Navy Band’s historic Sail Loft. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Amelia Merriman)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 16:20
|Photo ID:
|9125198
|VIRIN:
|250618-N-AB123-1008
|Resolution:
|2048x1367
|Size:
|580.55 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Navy Band Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Amelia Merriman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.