    U.S. Marines save American flag [Image 5 of 6]

    U.S. Marines save American flag

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2025

    Photo by Spencer Layne 

    Title 10 support to Department of Homeland Security

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, attached to Task Force 51, retrieve an American flag that was burned and abandoned by a demonstrator in Los Angeles, June 19, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is supporting federal agencies by providing military forces to protect federal functions, personnel, and property in the greater Los Angeles area. On June 7, the Secretary of Defense directed USNORTHCOM to establish Task Force 51 to oversee Title 10 forces supporting this mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 13:57
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    USNORTHCOM, 1st Marine Division, Task Force 51, U.S. Marines, Los Angeles, American Flag

