U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) transits the Puget Sound en route to the Arctic region, June 19, 2025. The Healy will conduct high latitude science and research missions in the Arctic. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)