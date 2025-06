Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Clay McKinney, Rear Adm. Carola List and Capt. Roger Omenhiser stand for a photo at the conclusion of a change of command ceremony at U.S. Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, June 20, 2025. McKinney previously served as commanding officer of Civil Engineering Unit Miami before taking over as commanding officer of Base Miami Beach. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Diana Sherbs)