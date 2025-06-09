SSP Recognizes UK-Based Workforce During 70th Anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BARROW-IN-FURNESS, UK – Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe, Jr., director of U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) participated in a celebratory event at BAE Systems Submarines Barrow-in-Furness Shipyard, United Kingdom, in honor of the 70th anniversary of SSP on June 11.

The event highlighted the contributions of the U.S. military, civilian, and industry partner workforce based in the UK, who work side-by-side with their Royal Navy counterparts to support UK requirements for the UK’s sovereign, operationally independent continuous-at-sea nuclear deterrent, which the U.S. provides logistical, equipment, and services support to under the Polaris Sales Agreement (PSA).

This active partnership between the U.S. and UK supports greater efficiencies and creative collaboration, leading to mutually beneficial efforts such as a joint approach to designing and manufacturing the Common Missile Compartment (CMC), which will be incorporated as a part of both the UK Dreadnought-class and the U.S. Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines (SSBN). Joint on-site presence has allowed for immediate responses and proactive resolutions of issues, resulting in solution-oriented processes that benefit both U.S. and UK programs.

Under the 1962 Polaris Sales Agreement (PSA), the U.S. agreed to sell Polaris missiles (less warheads) to the UK, as well as the Polaris SWS subsystems that make up the weapon system. In July 1980 the UK requested, and the U.S agreed to, the sale of Trident I missiles, equipment, and services to the UK. On September 30, 1980, letter agreements were formally implemented by an exchange of diplomatic notes that incorporated the Trident system into the PSA. In light of the U.S. Navy’s decision to develop and procure the Trident II D5 missile and in order to maintain commonality, the UK requested in March 1982 to modify the agreement for the U.S. to sell them the Trident II instead of the Trident I.

Since SSP was stood up in 1955, it has retained the cradle-to-grave responsibility for the submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) system, owning every aspect of research, development, production, logistics, storage, repair, and operation support for the strategic weapons system. Today, that system is the Trident II D5 strategic weapon systems (SWS) – the most credible, flexible, and reliable sea-based strategic deterrent in the world.

