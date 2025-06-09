Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Curtis Wilbur Conduct Flight Operations [Image 3 of 5]

    Curtis Wilbur Conduct Flight Operations

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Sailors show chocks and chains are clear to the pilot of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Battle Cats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during flight operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, June 17, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 04:04
    Photo ID: 9124170
    VIRIN: 250617-N-QV397-4045
    Resolution: 4047x2699
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, Curtis Wilbur Conduct Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United States Navy
    U.S. Navy
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter
    Battle Cats of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73
    Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11

