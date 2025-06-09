Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area [Image 38 of 49]

    Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers with the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy hold a retirement ceremony May 30, 2025, in front of Veterans Memorial Plaza in the Commemorative Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The ceremony is one of many that have taken place in front of the plaza in recent years. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 01:05
    Photo ID: 9124028
    VIRIN: 250530-A-OK556-3692
    Resolution: 3839x1793
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area [Image 49 of 49], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    IMCOM
    community involvement
    training
    Fort McCoy
    Army community relations

