USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Damage Control Training

250619-N-FC892-1104 TASMAN SEA (June 19, 2025) Hull Technician 2nd Class Brenden Palmer, from Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) reports a simulated casualty during a damage control drill in the Tasman Sea, June 19. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)