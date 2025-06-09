Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shoup conducts general quarters drill [Image 7 of 7]

    Shoup conducts general quarters drill

    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 18, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Shavaris Robinson, from Deerfield Beach, Fla., simulates performing a cricothyroidotomy on a patient in aft battle dressing station onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86), during a general quarters drill, June 18. Shoup is assigned to Carrier Strike Group 5. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWA CSG) is on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 20:49
    Photo ID: 9123890
    VIRIN: 250618-N-PV534-1052
    Resolution: 5385x3835
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: US
    Hometown: DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Shoup conducts general quarters drill [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Victoria Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GQ
    underway
    Navy
    DDG 86
    CTF70
    CSG-5

