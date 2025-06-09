U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) attend a town hall to discuss the Eagle Guardian Program at Fort Campbell, Ky., May 28, 2025. The town hall’s purpose was to provide all Eagle Guardians with continuing education, network opportunities, and a chance to connect with leaders from across Fort Campbell. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jayden Woods)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2025 18:05
|Photo ID:
|9123823
|VIRIN:
|250528-A-MF602-9695
|Resolution:
|4000x2250
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eagle Guardian Town Hall, by SPC Jayden Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
101st Airborne Division holds Eagle Guardian Town Hall
No keywords found.