eagle guardian town hall

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) attend a town hall to discuss the Eagle Guardian Program at Fort Campbell, Ky., May 28, 2025. The town hall’s purpose was to provide all Eagle Guardians with continuing education, network opportunities, and a chance to connect with leaders from across Fort Campbell. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jayden Woods)