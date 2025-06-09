Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagle Guardian Town Hall

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Spc. Jayden Woods 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) attend a town hall to discuss the Eagle Guardian Program at Fort Campbell, Ky., May 28, 2025. The town hall’s purpose was to provide all Eagle Guardians with continuing education, network opportunities, and a chance to connect with leaders from across Fort Campbell. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jayden Woods)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 18:05
    Photo ID: 9123823
    VIRIN: 250528-A-MF602-9695
    Resolution: 4000x2250
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    This work, Eagle Guardian Town Hall, by SPC Jayden Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    101st Airborne Division holds Eagle Guardian Town Hall

    XVIII ABC
    101st (AASLT)
    Eagle Guardian
    eagle guardian program
    eagle guardian town hall

