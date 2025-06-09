101st Airborne Division holds Eagle Guardian Town Hall

Photo By Pfc. Jayden Woods | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) attend a town...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Jayden Woods | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) attend a town hall to discuss the Eagle Guardian Program at Fort Campbell, Ky., May 28, 2025. The town hall’s purpose was to provide all Eagle Guardians with continuing education, network opportunities, and a chance to connect with leaders from across Fort Campbell. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jayden Woods) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – The Integrated Prevention Advisory Group (IPAG) hosted a town hall for Soldiers in the Eagle Guardian Program at the USO on Fort Campbell, Ky., May 28, 2025. The town hall’s purpose was to provide all Eagle Guardians with continuing education, network opportunities, and a chance to connect with leaders from across Fort Campbell.



Eagle Guardians are E-4 and below Soldiers that have been trained to provide their peers with access to critical resources, support, and intervention strategies when needed. This training is intensive and ongoing, as continuous adaptation is essential to remain mentally, physically, and strategically prepared to support peers.



The Eagle Guardian Program is a transformative force within the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). It reinforces readiness, resilience, and Soldier well-being through peer leadership and structured intervention strategies. The program helps to accomplish Fort Campbell’s mission to care for Soldiers proactively by ensuring leaders at all levels can respond decisively to challenges before they impact mission success.



The town hall included various tables set up with representatives and educational material about services available on and around the installation, including resources like the Inspector General, Military One Source, and Chaplain services.



Master Sgt. Ryan Burke, the Eagle Guardian Program Manager on Fort Campbell, points out, “This is the base that takes our junior leaders and empowers them with the resources you see around the room here.”



During the town hall, Soldier’s discussed how they can use their position to help guide their peers to the various resources and programs designed to help them, like the Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) or Army Community Service (ACS).



“I want you to see yourselves like first aid kits,” said Emmy Jorgensen, an R2 performance expert. “First aid is used to treat minor wounds, like a cut, but also to stabilize a larger injury until they can reach further aid.”



Soldier’s also discussed how to balance their responsibility to provide aid to their peers and their ability to handle personal stressors in their lives.



“As an Eagle guardian you don’t want to just pile another Soldier’s issues on your own,” Amanda Martiniez, deputy director of IPAG, said. “Your job is to direct them to the resources that can provide the help they need.”



After completing a 40-hour training program, Soldiers in the Eagle Guardian Program will receive a distinctive Eagle Guardian patch to wear on their left shoulder, which signifies trust, readiness, and connection within the division. Fort Campbell aims to have at least two trained Eagle Guardians per company, and has already trained over 600 Soldiers in pursuit of that goal.