USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

250618-N-FC892-1092 TASMAN SEA (June 18, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Jaquan Morgan, from New York assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) observes a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, land on America’s flight deck during flight operations in the Tasman Sea, June 18. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)