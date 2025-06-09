Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSW Military Free Fall Exercise [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NSW Military Free Fall Exercise

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Rowe 

    Naval Special Warfare Group ONE

    A U.S. Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operators land at the drop zone during a military free fall exercise in Okinawa, Japan, May 14, 2025. NSW provides maritime special operations force (SOF) capabilities to enable joint force lethality and survivability inside denied and contested areas. In command of NSW forces in the region, Special Operation Command Pacific serves as the operational component command for all SOF missions throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Rowe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 03:06
    Photo ID: 9123315
    VIRIN: 250514-N-MJ302-1631
    Resolution: 4721x3141
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSW Military Free Fall Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSW Military Free Fall Exercise
    NSW Military Free Fall Exercise
    NSW Military Free Fall Exercise
    NSW Military Free Fall Exercise
    NSW Military Free Fall Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SEAL
    NSW
    Naval Special Warfare
    Military Freefall
    U.S. Navy SEALs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download