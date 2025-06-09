NSW Military Free Fall Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operators land at the drop zone during a military free fall exercise in Okinawa, Japan, May 14, 2025. NSW provides maritime special operations force (SOF) capabilities to enable joint force lethality and survivability inside denied and contested areas. In command of NSW forces in the region, Special Operation Command Pacific serves as the operational component command for all SOF missions throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Rowe)