[Kaahn Quest 2025] Foot Patrol

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Nika Saunders, a sociocultural advisor assigned to Joint Force Headquarters, Alaska Army National Guard, and Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force Army Staff Sgt. Keita Kitami, an instructor assigned to the International Peace Cooperation Activities Training Unit rides in the back of a Mongolian Armed Forces ZIL-131 Utility Truck after U.N. foot patrol training, June 16, 2025, at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka)