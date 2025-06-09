Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCG Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) arrives in Kagoshima, Japan, commences trilateral engagements with Japan Coast Guard and Philippine Coast Guard [Image 2 of 2]

    USCG Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) arrives in Kagoshima, Japan, commences trilateral engagements with Japan Coast Guard and Philippine Coast Guard

    KAGOSHIMA, JAPAN

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Brian Krautler, commanding officer of the Legend-class Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752), reads a pamphlet from the Japan Coast Guard during a meeting at their Kagoshima office in Japan, June 16, 2025. Stratton is deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Stratton is deployed to the Indo-Pacific to advance relationships with ally and partner nations to build a more secure and prosperous region with unrestricted, lawful access to the maritime commons. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 00:22
    Photo ID: 9123258
    VIRIN: 250616-G-NJ244-1893
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: KAGOSHIMA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

