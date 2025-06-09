Navy Rear Adm. Susan BryerJoyner visits JBER during Navy Week

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Case Cunningham, commander, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force; and U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Susan BryerJoyner, Director of the Warfare Integration Directorate in the office of the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, pose for a photo, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 17, 2025. BryerJoyner joined fellow senior Navy leaders in strengthening community ties and communication between joint forces during Anchorage Navy Week 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Quatasia Carter)
