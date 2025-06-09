Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Rear Adm. Susan BryerJoyner visits JBER during Navy Week

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Quatasia Carter 

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Case Cunningham, commander, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force; and U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Susan BryerJoyner, Director of the Warfare Integration Directorate in the office of the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, pose for a photo, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 17, 2025. BryerJoyner joined fellow senior Navy leaders in strengthening community ties and communication between joint forces during Anchorage Navy Week 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Quatasia Carter)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 19:28
    Photo ID: 9123033
    VIRIN: 250617-F-FG810-1002
    Resolution: 5526x3684
    Size: 5.39 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Rear Adm. Susan BryerJoyner visits JBER during Navy Week, by SrA Quatasia Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    navy week
    ALCOM

