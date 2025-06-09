Navy Rear Adm. Susan BryerJoyner visits JBER during Navy Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Case Cunningham, commander, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force; and U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Susan BryerJoyner, Director of the Warfare Integration Directorate in the office of the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, pose for a photo, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 17, 2025. BryerJoyner joined fellow senior Navy leaders in strengthening community ties and communication between joint forces during Anchorage Navy Week 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Quatasia Carter)