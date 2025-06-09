Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bulkeley Sailors learn about the Sailor of the Quarter program [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Bulkeley Sailors learn about the Sailor of the Quarter program

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    USS BULKELEY (DDG 84)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 11, 2025) Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), learn about the Sailor of the Quarter program during a First Class Petty Officer Association Sailor Development Fair and training, June 11, 2025. Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 12:47
    Photo ID: 9121593
    VIRIN: 250611-N-LX270-1004
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Wolfpack
    C6F
    FCPOA
    DESRON 60
    USS Bulkeley
    DDG84

