Lt. Potter Seibels gives a tour of the USS Bulkeley pilot house

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (June 17, 2025) Lt. Potter Seibels, (left) gives a tour of the pilot house to Jim Washington (center) Matthew Stroup (right) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), during a pier-side tour aboard. The visit included simulated media interviews and was part of an integrated phase training event for the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), led by Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4 and Expeditionary Operations Training Group. The IWO ARG and embarked 22 MEU are executing Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), which tests the amphibious ready group’s ability to deliver combat power wherever the nation’s leadership requires, and is informed by U.S. Navy Fleet Commander requirements and assessment of ongoing operations around the globe. COMPTUEX is the Department of the Navy’s commitment to deliver highly capable, integrated naval forces to promote our nation’s prosperity and security, deter aggression, and provide tailorable options to our nation’s leaders. COMPTUEX also allows the Navy to assess all aspects of prior readiness generation activities, which provides leaders information needed for process and resource allocation decisions for future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)