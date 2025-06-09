MCAS Miramar conducts a Summer Safety Standdown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines stationed on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar attend a Summer Safety Standdown event on MCAS Miramar, California, June 16, 2025. The annual safety expo is held to encourage summer safety and strengthen operational readiness through educational opportunities hosted by local businesses and Department of Defense endorsed vendors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez)