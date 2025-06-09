Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Miramar conducts a Summer Safety Standdown [Image 3 of 3]

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marines stationed on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar attend a Summer Safety Standdown event on MCAS Miramar, California, June 16, 2025. The annual safety expo is held to encourage summer safety and strengthen operational readiness through educational opportunities hosted by local businesses and Department of Defense endorsed vendors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 19:21
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    safety
    summer
    MCAS Miramar
    3rd MAW
    Marines

