Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NH Air Guard Dominates Norwegian Foot March [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NH Air Guard Dominates Norwegian Foot March

    CONCORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    From left, Master Sgt. Jason Inglis, Tech. Sgt. Amber Martine and Col. Paul Kell of their New Hampshire Air National Guard gather after their “podium sweep” of a 30-kilometer Norwegian Foot March, hosted by the New Hampshire Army National Guard on June 14, 2025, in Concord, New Hampshire. Martine dominated a field of 56 Soldiers and Airmen on the Army's 250th birthday with her winning time of 3:15:00, Inglis finished second at 3:24:00, while Kell placed third at 3:26:00. The race featured competitors in battledress uniforms and 25-pound packs on a course around the capital that finished at the state military reservation. The origins of the march, known as the Marsjmerket, date to 1915 when the Norwegian military first used it as a measure of combat readiness. The New Hampshire Air National Guard dominated the event for the second year in a row--this time with a podium sweep as the top three finishers.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 18:01
    Photo ID: 9119785
    VIRIN: 250614-Z-HA185-2001
    Resolution: 4500x5625
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: CONCORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
    Hometown: KITTERY, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NH Air Guard Dominates Norwegian Foot March [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NH Air Guard Dominates Norwegian Foot March
    NH Air Guard Dominates Norwegian Foot March
    NH Air Guard Dominates Norwegian Foot March
    NH Air Guard Dominates Norwegian Foot March
    NH Air Guard Dominates Norwegian Foot March
    NH Air Guard Dominates Norwegian Foot March
    NH Airmen Podium Sweep Norwegian Foot March
    NH Air Guard Dominates Norwegian Foot March

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Johnston
    Norwegian
    NationalGuard
    NHNationalGuard
    Martine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download