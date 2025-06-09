NH Air Guard Dominates Norwegian Foot March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Master Sgt. Jason Inglis, Tech. Sgt. Amber Martine and Col. Paul Kell of their New Hampshire Air National Guard gather after their “podium sweep” of a 30-kilometer Norwegian Foot March, hosted by the New Hampshire Army National Guard on June 14, 2025, in Concord, New Hampshire. Martine dominated a field of 56 Soldiers and Airmen on the Army's 250th birthday with her winning time of 3:15:00, Inglis finished second at 3:24:00, while Kell placed third at 3:26:00. The race featured competitors in battledress uniforms and 25-pound packs on a course around the capital that finished at the state military reservation. The origins of the march, known as the Marsjmerket, date to 1915 when the Norwegian military first used it as a measure of combat readiness. The New Hampshire Air National Guard dominated the event for the second year in a row--this time with a podium sweep as the top three finishers.