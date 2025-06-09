Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune hosts cake-cutting ceremony for the Navy Hospital Corpsman 127th birthday [Image 3 of 3]

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune hosts cake-cutting ceremony for the Navy Hospital Corpsman 127th birthday

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    250617-N-FB730-1013 CAMP LEJEUNE. (June 17, 2025) Captain Kathleen Dagher, NMCCL executive officer, gives remarks at the Navy Hospital Corpsman 127th birthday cake-cutting ceremony at the flagpoles in front of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on June 17, 2025. The rate of hospital corpsman was first established in 1898, and corpsmen have served in every major American conflict since their founding. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist second class Justin Woods)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 16:23
    Photo ID: 9119523
    VIRIN: 250617-N-FB730-1013
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.38 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune hosts cake-cutting ceremony for the Navy Hospital Corpsman 127th birthday [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    corpsman
    Navy Medicine
    Hospital Corpsman
    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

