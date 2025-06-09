Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune hosts cake-cutting ceremony for the Navy Hospital Corpsman 127th birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250617-N-FB730-1013 CAMP LEJEUNE. (June 17, 2025) Captain Kathleen Dagher, NMCCL executive officer, gives remarks at the Navy Hospital Corpsman 127th birthday cake-cutting ceremony at the flagpoles in front of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on June 17, 2025. The rate of hospital corpsman was first established in 1898, and corpsmen have served in every major American conflict since their founding. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist second class Justin Woods)