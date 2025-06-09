250617-N-KC192-1014 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (June 17, 2025) Rear Adm. Kevin Brown, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL) and director, Defense Health Network-Atlantic, arrives as a member of the official party during a change of command ceremony held on board Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, June 17, 2025. During the ceremony Brown was relieved Rear Adm. Robert Hawkins. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)
Continuing Tradition and Honoring the Mission: New Leadership Takes the Helm at Naval Medical Forces Atlantic
