    Continuing Tradition and Honoring the Mission: New Leadership Takes the Helm at Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    250617-N-KC192-1014 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (June 17, 2025) Rear Adm. Kevin Brown, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL) and director, Defense Health Network-Atlantic, arrives as a member of the official party during a change of command ceremony held on board Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, June 17, 2025. During the ceremony Brown was relieved Rear Adm. Robert Hawkins. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

