    U.S.-Japan Extended Deterrence Dialogue 2025

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Erick Lord, 2nd Bomb Wing deputy commander, speaks with delegates from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan in front of a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress during an Extended Deterrence Dialogue visit at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 6, 2025. 2nd BW leadership provided an overview of the B-52 mission and emphasized the wing’s contribution to the nation’s nuclear deterrence strategy, reinforcing the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Japan in deterring aggression and promoting peace in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
