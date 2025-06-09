U.S.-Japan Extended Deterrence Dialogue 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Erick Lord, 2nd Bomb Wing deputy commander, speaks with delegates from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan in front of a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress during an Extended Deterrence Dialogue visit at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 6, 2025. 2nd BW leadership provided an overview of the B-52 mission and emphasized the wing’s contribution to the nation’s nuclear deterrence strategy, reinforcing the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Japan in deterring aggression and promoting peace in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)