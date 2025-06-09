U.S. Air Force Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere, Air Force Global Strike Command commander, speaks to delegates visiting from Japan during an Extended Deterrence Dialogue engagement at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 5, 2025. This EDD event provided an opportunity for officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan to meet with AFGSC leadership to address defense guidelines, strengthen foreign relations and discuss U.S. nuclear policy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
This work, U.S.-Japan Extended Deterrence Dialogue 2025, by A1C Preston Crawford, identified by DVIDS
