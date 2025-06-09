Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S.-Japan Extended Deterrence Dialogue 2025

    U.S.-Japan Extended Deterrence Dialogue 2025

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere, Air Force Global Strike Command commander, speaks to delegates visiting from Japan during an Extended Deterrence Dialogue engagement at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 5, 2025. This EDD event provided an opportunity for officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan to meet with AFGSC leadership to address defense guidelines, strengthen foreign relations and discuss U.S. nuclear policy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)

