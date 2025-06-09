U.S.-Japan Extended Deterrence Dialogue 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere, Air Force Global Strike Command commander, speaks to delegates visiting from Japan during an Extended Deterrence Dialogue engagement at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 5, 2025. This EDD event provided an opportunity for officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan to meet with AFGSC leadership to address defense guidelines, strengthen foreign relations and discuss U.S. nuclear policy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)