41st FAB Soldiers react to simulated indirect fire during Saber Guardian 25

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade maneuver an M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System away from an indirect fire scenario during Saber Guardian 25, Cincu Training Area, Romania, June 15, 2025. The indirect fire scenario tested the unit’s ability to rapidly assess threats, seek cover, and execute casualty evacuation procedures under realistic combat conditions and prepared Soldiers to react decisively in austere and contested environments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)



Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict.