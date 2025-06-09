Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade exfiltrate an M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System after completing a fire mission during “The Raid” during Saber Guardian 25, Cincu Training Area, Romania, June 15, 2025. The Raid is an operation conducted at nightfall that entails a platoon leader leading three M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems into a contested territory simulation where they will conduct a fire mission within 30 minutes of receiving the orders. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)



Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict.